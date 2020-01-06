Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $380.02

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $380.02 and last traded at $380.02, with a volume of 6059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.62.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.60.

The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.09 and its 200-day moving average is $346.34.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total value of $63,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.44, for a total transaction of $2,463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,509.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,681 shares of company stock valued at $18,439,181. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 40.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

