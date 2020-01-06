Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Trading 16.7% Higher

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) shares traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 1,322,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 889,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Pengrowth Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Pengrowth Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,854.44.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pengrowth Energy Corp will post -0.3054545 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

