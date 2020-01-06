Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.89. Ruhnn shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 11,362 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ruhnn stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruhnn Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

