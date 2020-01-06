Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $133.80

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.02, but opened at $133.80. Baidu shares last traded at $135.74, with a volume of 205,278 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.56 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

