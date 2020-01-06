Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.12. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 335,386 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 19.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 19.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 19.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Bank Company Profile (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
