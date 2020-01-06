Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.12. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 335,386 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 19.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 19.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 19.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

