Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.48. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 36,088 shares.
CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 98,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
