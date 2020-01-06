Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.48. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 36,088 shares.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 98,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

