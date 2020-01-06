Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $40.89

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $40.89. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 112,719 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

