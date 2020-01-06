SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $11.83

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.83. SM Energy shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 123,050 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SM. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.83 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SM Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in SM Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 27.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SM Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

