Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.31. Ibio shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 526,319 shares traded.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

