Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.31. Ibio shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 526,319 shares traded.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Enbridge Inc
Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Enbridge Inc
Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Seagate Technology PLC
Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Seagate Technology PLC
Procter & Gamble Co is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position
Procter & Gamble Co is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position
Teleflex Reaches New 12-Month High at $380.02
Teleflex Reaches New 12-Month High at $380.02
Pengrowth Energy Trading 16.7% Higher
Pengrowth Energy Trading 16.7% Higher
Ruhnn Shares Gap Down to $7.89
Ruhnn Shares Gap Down to $7.89


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report