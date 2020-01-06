Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $19.24

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.68, but opened at $19.24. Matador Resources shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 168,510 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

