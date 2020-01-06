Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$806,900.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.69, for a total transaction of C$806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,771,352.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,682. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of C$51.39 and a 12 month high of C$86.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$901.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

