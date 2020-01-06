Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.70. Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 2,939,859 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ROYT. TheStreet lowered Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.