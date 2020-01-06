Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.37. Waitr shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 36,187 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTRH shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark set a $5.00 target price on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.54 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 168.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 346,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,810,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after buying an additional 3,427,856 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 64,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

