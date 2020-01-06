W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.80. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 96,276 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The stock has a market cap of $816.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,739,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,308,000 after acquiring an additional 211,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,253,000 after acquiring an additional 394,943 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,313,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,596,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 329,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

