Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,049 shares during the period. TPG Specialty Lending makes up 13.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 2.06% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $29,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.3% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 85.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,277. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.59.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

