Centric Wealth Management Sells 272 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,546,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 49.2% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 338,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,814. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

