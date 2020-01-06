Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

BHC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.84. 131,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

