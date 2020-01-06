Centric Wealth Management Purchases 21,522 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.44. 13,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $28.01.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.7335 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.