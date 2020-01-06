Centric Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 120,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

