Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,972,000 after buying an additional 1,071,897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 409,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,281,482. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.