Centric Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $476,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

