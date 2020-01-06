Centric Wealth Management Sells 193 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,327 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3837 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

