Centric Wealth Management Acquires 468 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 203.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.02. Visa Inc has a one year low of $130.13 and a one year high of $191.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

