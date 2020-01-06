Centric Wealth Management Acquires 468 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 203.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.02. Visa Inc has a one year low of $130.13 and a one year high of $191.14.
In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.17.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
