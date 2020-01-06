Centric Wealth Management Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.85. 30,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5566 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

