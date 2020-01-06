Centric Wealth Management Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Centric Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.85. 30,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5566 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc
Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc
Centric Wealth Management Sells 272 Shares of Oracle Co.
Centric Wealth Management Sells 272 Shares of Oracle Co.
Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc
Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc
Centric Wealth Management Purchases 21,522 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Centric Wealth Management Purchases 21,522 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Centric Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
Centric Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc.
Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report