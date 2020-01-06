Loews Co. (NYSE:L) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for approximately 7.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of Loews worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 145,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1,649,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 164,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 164,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

L traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.15. 35,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.68. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $154,749.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

