O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $48,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $71.25. 12,569,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732,025. The company has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.