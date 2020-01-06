Beacon Wealthcare Inc Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Wealthcare Inc trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.2% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in Microsoft by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,715 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,593,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $97.20 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,210.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

