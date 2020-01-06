O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Tidewater comprises approximately 3.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Tidewater worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tidewater by 27.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tidewater by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tidewater by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 64,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tidewater by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 60,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tidewater by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Tamburrino acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDW. ValuEngine downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Tidewater from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of TDW stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $20.17. 4,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,002. The company has a market cap of $769.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.11.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 36.07%. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

