Beacon Wealthcare Inc Sells 1,646 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beacon Wealthcare Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.0% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.11. 5,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

