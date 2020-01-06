O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up 6.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 208,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 251,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.12. 103,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

