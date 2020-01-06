Beacon Wealthcare Inc Acquires 3,295 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 32.3% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare Inc owned approximately 0.27% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 110,973 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 163.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,907. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1564 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

