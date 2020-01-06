Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises approximately 4.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.6% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 74.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,719 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.22. 59,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,084. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,804 shares of company stock worth $748,409. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

