United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Centric Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Centric Wealth Management cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 39.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,758,216,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $368,346,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $115.35. 191,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,820. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.31. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

