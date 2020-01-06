Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,061,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,729,000 after purchasing an additional 158,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.62. 2,588,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

