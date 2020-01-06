Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Facebook by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 96,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,853,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,770,162 shares of company stock valued at $332,836,883. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $211.58. 10,779,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,322,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.06. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $208.93. The firm has a market cap of $602.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

