Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 316 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,607 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 388,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

