Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Shares of PTIN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.74. 8,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,450. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.