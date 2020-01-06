Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $34,346.00 and $648.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

