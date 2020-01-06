Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 7.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,342. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.13 and a fifty-two week high of $191.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.02.
In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.17.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
