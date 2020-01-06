Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 7.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,342. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.13 and a fifty-two week high of $191.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.17.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

