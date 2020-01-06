Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $6.36 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 3.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

BAC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,410,052. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $313.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.