Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 275 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 114,411 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 183,638 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,335. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

