Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications accounts for 1.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 168,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,104. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.