Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 25.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 81.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 13.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $147.46. 1,102,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,255. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.62. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.