ZEON (ZEON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,202.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 47.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 138.1% against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $19,202.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00193922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.01529747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00128327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

