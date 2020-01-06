Lendingblock (LND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $119,259.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $119,259.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Liquid and Bilaxy.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00193922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.01529747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00128327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lendingblock’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,983,000 tokens. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Liquid, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

