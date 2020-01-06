Bitradio Achieves Market Capitalization of $258,972.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 105.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 155.5% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $258,972.00 and approximately $819.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,265,679 coins and its circulating supply is 8,265,675 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

