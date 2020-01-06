Zacks: Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
NASDAQ MFNC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.
Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.
About Mackinac Financial
Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.
