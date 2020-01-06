Zacks: Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mackinac Financial during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mackinac Financial during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mackinac Financial during the second quarter worth about $350,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MFNC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mackinac Financial (MFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.