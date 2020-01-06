Ink Protocol Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $222,903.00 and approximately $46,408.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00193922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.01529747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00128327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,658,349 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

