Analysts Set $35.00 Price Target for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, COO William Goetz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 48.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Carriage Services by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $25.65. 1,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

