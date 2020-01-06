Zacks: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONA. BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 15,535 shares of company stock worth $158,057 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 117,474 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter worth about $729,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth about $468,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,228. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $392.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

